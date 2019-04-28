CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in north Charlotte after a shooting victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue Sunday afternoon. Police say the call came in just before 1 p.m.

Police arrived at the scene and located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital by Medic, where he was later pronounced deceased.

He has been identified as Daimeon Terrell Johnson, 40.

Police report 26-year-old Anthony Qashawn Walker has been charged with murder in connection to this crime.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

