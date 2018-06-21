ROCK HILL, S.C. – A man was arrested relating to a string of armed robberies at six Rock Hill businesses earlier this year, police said.

Jemarcus Burris, 24, was charged with six counts of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and five counts of conspiracy in connection with the robberies, which occurred between March 21 and April 27 of this year.

Detectives said witnesses described each of the robberies in a similar fashion, saying a suspect wearing a black or blue hooded sweatshirt and a black mask would present a handgun demanding cash. According to police, Burris also got away with a cellphone during the alleged robbery of a hotel.

Burris was denied bond and is being held in the Moss Justice Center in York. An accomplice, identified as Ashley Wallace, was charged with five counts of criminal conspiracy.



