CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was killed in a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in northwest Charlotte early Thursday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

CMPD was called to a reported shooting at the 7-Eleven on Brookshire Boulevard near the intersection with Lawton Road around 4 a.m. When officers got to the store, they found a man who had been shot inside the store. He was rushed to Atrium Health-Carolinas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to CMPD, a second man who was shot showed up on Saratoga Drive. He is expected to recover.

CMPD has not identified the man who was killed or released any suspect information at this time.

