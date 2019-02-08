CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

CMPD officers were called to a domestic disturbance on Ernest Russell Court, off Mallard Creek Road, around 8 o'clock Thursday night. When police got to the home, they determined the suspect was already gone.

A few minutes after midnight, a woman called 911 from the same house and said her dad was pointing a gun at her aunt. During the call, CMPD says the operator heard a gunshot in the background. The woman's mother was also at the house during this time.

When CMPD got to the house, they heard gunshots coming from inside. According to police, a woman ran from the house after she was shot in the leg and told officers her brother-in-law shot her. The woman told police her sister was still inside and she thought the suspect was going to kill her.

An officer encountered the suspect at the back of the house and perceived an imminent threat and shot him. The suspect, who has not been identified, was rushed to Atrium Health-CMC where he was pronounced dead. The woman who was shot was also taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

In a tweet sent by CMPD, Chief Kerr Putney said no officers were injured during the shooting. Putney said there is no safety concern for the neighborhood.

"There are no other issues going on that you should be concerned about," Putney said. "This is an isolated incident and it started as a domestic dispute."

According to CMPD, three teenagers were inside the home when the first incident happened but all three were gone before police arrived.

Detectives recovered a gun at the scene that is believed to have been in the suspect's possession. The District Attorney's office is assisting with the investigation. CMPD has not identified the officer involved in the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story. WCNC will have live updates from the scene on Wake Up Charlotte and throughout the day on WCNC.com and the WCNC app.