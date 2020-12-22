Man killed after shooting in east Charlotte

Police have not released any information regarding a suspect in this case.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was killed following a shooting that happened in east Charlotte Monday night, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the shooting happened near the 5800 block of Farm Pond Lane. Police said when their officers arrived on the scene, they found 36-year-old Alejandro Arreola suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

MEDIC transported Arreola to the hospital but was later pronounced dead. His family has been notified of his death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective B. Pearson is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.