Man seriously injured in north Charlotte hit-and-run, CMPD says

Police said a man rear-ended another vehicle on Beatties Ford Road before he was hit by a sedan that left the scene.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in north Charlotte Sunday night, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to a crash in the 3400 block of Beatties Ford Road near McAllister Drive around 11 o'clock. When officers got to the area, they found evidence of three separate crashes and a pedestrian lying in the road. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD said James Junior-Grant Brooks II was driving a 2014 Dodge Avenger at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the back of a Honda CRV. The two vehicles got stuck together and Brooks jumped and ran from the Avenger, police said. At that time, the driver of the Honda turned right to separate the vehicles and the unoccupied Dodge kept traveling south on Beatties Ford.

Investigators allege that Brooks then jumped onto the hood of a blue sedan, possibly a Volkswagen Passat, that was traveling in the opposite direction. He rode on top of the car until he was near the original accident, that's when he fell off and was hit by the sedan. The driver of the sedan drove away from the scene before police arrived.