Man breaks into NCDMV building, steals jacket, and sets the place on fire, authorities say

31-year-old Sy Dalton Singletary was found nearly two weeks later driving a stolen vehicle.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Office located on US Highway 220 Business South, Asheboro, about a breaking/entering and larceny on Nov. 24 around 5:18 p.m.

When deputies arrived, a fire investigator from the Randolph County Fire Marshal’s Office said an exterior metal storage building had been forcibly entered and a fire had been intentionally set inside.



Simultaneously, the Asheboro Police Department received a report about suspicious activity at a Ready Mart on South Fayetteville Street in Asheboro. A person attempting to buy merchandise was harassing customers.

Asheboro officers found the suspect matching the description at a nearby Ready Mart and observed him.

Officers identified the suspect as Sy Dalton Singletary, who also happened to be wearing an NCDMV-patched jacket.

Singletary was released but the encounter was captured on a body-worn camera.



The officer then went to the DMV Office to tell deputies about Singletary since he was close to the area of the break-in and he just so happened to be wearing an NCDMV jacket consistent with jackets stored in the building that had been set on fire.

When police officers and deputies searched the area, Singletary was nowhere to be found.



Video evidence from each incident was gathered and authorities were able to connect Singletary to both incidents.

Deputies found him driving a stolen vehicle on Dec. 9 and arrested him.

Singletary was charged with the following:

Felony breaking and/or entering

Felony possession of stolen property certain felony

Felony burning personal property

Felony burning public buildings

Singletary was issued an additional $30,000 secured bond and a first appearance was set for December 13, 2022, in Randolph County District Court.