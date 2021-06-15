Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte

An unconscious man was discovered to have multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by Medic in the area of Waterwood Lane.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed during a shooting in northeast Charlotte early Tuesday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning an unconscious man was discovered to have multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by Medic in the area of Waterwood Lane.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Members of the District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene in addition to representatives from CMPD’s Operations Command and Victims Services.