CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a male subject was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte Saturday night.

CMPD responded to a call from the Extended Stay America on East McCullough Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a male subject with an apparent gunshot wound.

The male subject was transported by Medic to CMC Main where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials have not released the deceased person's identity.

