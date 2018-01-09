CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A man was shot and killed outside a southwest Charlotte apartment complex Friday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call in the 300 block of Fairwood Avenue a little before 4:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found 24-year-old Decario Bethea with an apparent gunshot wound.

Bethea was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to CMPD, Bethea was involved in a verbal altercation before being fatally shot.

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified in the deadly incident.

