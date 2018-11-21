CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in south Charlotte early Wednesday.

CMPD responded to a shooting on Farmhurst Drive near Nations Ford Road a little after midnight Tuesday night. When officers got to the scene, they found a man who was shot multiple times. The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Detectives said they believe the suspects were in a car at the time of the shooting. No arrests have been made and CMPD has not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

