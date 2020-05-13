Sheriff: Man threatened to blow up Darlington Raceway

According to an arrest warrant, Michael Donovan Avin left a threatening message on the iconic NASCAR track's answering machine.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man was arrested after deputies said he threatened to blow up Darlington Raceway.

According to an arrest warrant filed by the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Michael Donovan Avin, of Darlington, called the raceway and left a message threatening the use of an explosive device on April 27. Investigators said that Avin also wrote a letter to another location in Darlington County claiming he had access to 125 tons of bomb-making materials.

Avin was arrested and charged with possession, threatened or attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction for an act of terrorism not resulting in death. He is being held in jail awaiting a bond hearing. The case remains under investigation.

The motive behind Avin's alleged actions has not been announced by authorities.