CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The man wanted in connection with a deadly double shooting in Catawba County Tuesday night has been captured, police said.

Authorities have arrested Scott Putnam. Putnam shot two people at a home on Curlee Road last night in Catawba County. At last check, the mom is still at hospital with serious injuries but her son died as a result of the shooting. No word on motive. pic.twitter.com/VzorZozPlW — Ruby Durham WCNC (@RubyElizDurham) July 25, 2018

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, 37-year-old Scott Anthony Putnam, went to the victims' home on Curlee Drive in Conover. Investigators said there was an argument between Putnam and the mom and son before he shot them both. The mother was rushed to Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. Her son, who has only been identified as a 24-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said two other people, the victim's fiancee and dad, were inside the home at the time of the shooting. One of them told deputies that Putnam tried to fire his gun at them, but ran out of bullets and ran out of the home.

Deputies issued warrants for Putnam's arrest on the charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC