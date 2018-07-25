CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a double shooting in Catawba County late Tuesday, police said.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, a 24-year-old man was shot and killed on Curlee Road in Conover around 10 p.m. The victim’s mother was also shot by the suspect. She was rushed to the hospital and her condition is unknown at this time. Neither victim has been identified.

Deputies identified the suspect as Scott Anthony Putnam. He is considered armed and dangerous, anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

