Deputies, officers arrest South Carolina kidnapping suspect who led police on high-speed chase

A South Carolina woman was rescued after the chase ended in Beaumont Thursday afternoon.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County Deputies and Beaumont Police officers have arrested a South Carolina man who allegedly kidnapped a South Carolina woman and then led police on a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon from Liberty to Beaumont.

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies and Beaumont Police officers arrested Brandon Mohamed, 20, near the intersection of Blossom and Washington Blvd at about 2:30 p.m. according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

He was arrested not far from where a caller reported a suspicious person inside a vehicle along Blossom Drive at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Investigators now say Mohamed kidnapped the woman near her home in Rock Hill, South Carolina, late Sunday night or early Monday morning according to the release.

Previously Liberty Police said they believed he met the woman online and initially she left South Carolina with him voluntarily.

At some point along the way he then assaulted her and then refused to let her leave, keeping her captive as he drove through several southern states and then into Texas according to Liberty Police Lt. Chip Fairchild.

"From what we seen today we believe that she is strictly a victim that met somebody on a social media site and fell into the trap,” Fairchild said.

The chase ended Thursday around 2:30 p.m. when Mohamed crashed the truck and then fled on foot the release said.

Officers were then able to rescue the victim who was treated on the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.

Texas Rangers, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, DPS Special Agents, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies and Beaumont Police Officers continued searching throughout the night for Mohamed.

Beaumont Police believe that some time after their search perimeter was broken down he broke into a business along Cardinal Drive according to Beaumont Police spokesperson Officer Carol Riley on Friday morning.

Mohamed, who was driving a stolen truck, is wanted on three felony warrants including "aggravated assault - family violence" Riley told 12News on Friday.

Police say Mohamed kept the woman captive as he drove from South Carolina through Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana and then into Southeast Texas.

Mohamed is wanted by the Rock Hill Police Department in South Carolina on a domestic violence charge and a kidnapping charge stemming from a separate incident on February 8, 2021, according to Rock Hill Police Lt. Michael Chavis.

Chavis could not say if the two kidnapping incidents were related.

The chase began Thursday in Liberty after a caller there reported seeing a stolen truck parked at a Highway 90 gas station.

The caller had previously seen a post on social media about the truck being stolen according to Lt. Fairchild.

As Liberty Police officers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers headed to the gas station they spotted the truck on the road and attempted to pull it over but the driver sped off.

Police say Mohamed led them on the chase from Liberty into Beaumont along Texas 105 and that along the way several attempts were made to spike the tires of the truck.

Sour Lake Police officers and troopers tried to spike the tires of the truck and eventually Beaumont officers were avle to flatten one tire but Mohamed kept driving Lt. Fairchild said.

"A long day, disappointed that we didn't get our guy but we know that we will and so we go from there but the other thing is we didn't get any officers hurt or vehicles tore up or anything," Fairchild said.

Mohamed fled on foot when the chase ended near Highway 69 and Interstate 10.

Liberty Police plan to charge the suspect with kidnapping, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and additional charges once he is in custody.

The Texas Rangers are handling the investigation since it is multi-jurisdictional, Fairchild said. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Beaumont Police and Lumberton Police are also involved, he said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.