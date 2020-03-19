MATTHEWS, N.C. — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot while driving in Matthews Wednesday.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the Matthews Police Department responded to the intersection of Matthews Township Parkway (Highway 51) and Sam Newell Road. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot while driving.

The driver, who has not been publicly identified, crashed his car into another vehicle after the shooting.

The shooting victim was transported by Medic to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been announced. The investigation is on-going.

