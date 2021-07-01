Matthews man arrested in DC riot along with several others with Charlotte ties

Police say they arrested at least seven people from North Carolina linked to "unrest" Wednesday. Court records show a Matthews man is charged with unlawful entry.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Among the more than 80 people arrested within the last 24 hours in Washington, DC due to "unrest" are at least seven from North Carolina, including a man from Matthews charged with unlawful entry.

Court records show police arrested 40-year-old Earl A. Glosser of Matthews near the United States Capitol Wednesday and charged him with unlawful entry and a curfew violation. Police allege he "without lawful authority, did enter and attempt to enter certain public property, that is, the United States Capitol Grounds."

The Washington, DC police department, along with Capitol Police, listed dozens of names related to Wednesday's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Metro Police also arrested:

Michael Jones, 23, charged with curfew violation

James Smawley, 27, charged with curfew violation

Tim Scarboro, 33, charged with curfew violation

Lance Grames, 42, charged with curfew violation and unlawful entry

Early Glosser, 40, charged with curfew violation and unlawful entry

Jere Brower, 45, charged with curfew violation and unlawful entry

Timothy Keller, 34, charged with no permit

Thomas Gronek, 46, charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, possession of unregistered ammunition.

During Glosser's arraignment Thursday, a judge ordered him to stay away from Washington, DC until his court date later this year. He is now free to return to North Carolina.

Early indications suggest at least three of the others arrested live in the Charlotte-area as well. WCNC Charlotte is waiting for additional confirmation from the police.

Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol grounds at around 2 p.m., breaking into the US Capitol Building around 2:45 p.m., making it as far as the House Chambers, where just minutes before, the U.S. Congress was beginning to certify the electoral college results.

A woman was shot and killed inside the building as rioters tried to break into the House Chamber. A US Capitol Police officer in plain clothes fired a shot, hitting the woman. Ashli Babbit, 35, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.