McCrae Dowless to be sentenced for 9th District voting scandal

RALEIGH, N.C. — Leslie McCrae Dowless, the man behind the voting scandal in North Carolina's 9th District in 2018, will be sentenced Monday.

Dowless, 65, pleaded guilty to fraud in June. He was accused of illegally collecting absentee ballots in a scheme that forced officials to order a new election. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Dowless still faces state charges of obstruction of justice, conspiracy and illegal possession of an absentee ballot in connection with the 9th District scandal.

Dowless was hired by Republican Mark Harris during the 2018 campaign, but people who worked for Dowless said they were paid to collect absentee ballots from voters and even filled some of them out.

The special election was won by Republican Dan Bishop after Harris withdrew.

