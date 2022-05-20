Mecklenburg County jail officer released after magistrate finds no probable cause for arrest

The officer was arrested by CMPD on May 18 and charged with assault on a female after an incident at his home while off duty.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County Detention Center officer who was charged with assault was released from jail after a judge found no probable cause, the sheriff's office said.

The officer was arrested on May 18 following an incident at his home while he was off duty. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the home and charged the officer with assault on a female, communicating threats, and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

The magistrate found no probable cause on the charges and released him. He has been with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office since May of 2016.

"I was made aware of the supporting facts regarding this incident, and we have initiated an internal investigation," Sheriff Garry McFadden said. "I was surprised by the alleged actions and the magistrate's decision. We will work with the District Attorney's office and if there is evidence to support the officer's conduct during this incident has violated our policies or if it’s later determined that probable cause does exist and criminal charges are filed, we will take the appropriate action at that time.”

No further information was released by the sheriff's office.