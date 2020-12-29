One killed after an apparent stabbing in east Charlotte

According to paramedics, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Newell-Hickory Grove Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead following an apparent stabbing in east Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Newell-Hickory Grove Road. Police said when their officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim with an apparent stabbing wound outside of a home.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

