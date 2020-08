According to paramedics, the shooting happened in the 6800 block of Albemarle Rd. Police said the victim in the shooting has died.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte Friday evening, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the fatal shooting happened in the 6800 block of Albemarle Rd.

Police said this is now a homicide investigation. This is now the city's 78th homicide investigation.

No other information has been provided regarding this shooting.

