UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Charlotte mom will face a Union County judge Tuesday nearly two months after her 1-year-old son died when he was swept away by floodwaters during Hurricane Florence.

Dazia Lee was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her infant son, Kaiden Lee-Welch, after authorities said she drove around barricades on Highway 218 and into rolling floodwaters. She could face 13 to 16 months in prison if convicted. Lee was also charged with driving on a closed or unopened highway.

"She was a stranger to this community driving through this road she did not know, and she drove around barricades and proceeded on 218," said Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey.

Kaiden Lee-Welch

Lee initially said the road wasn't blocked and that someone else moved the barricades. Officials maintained the road was closed during the storm.

"I saw people coming in and out, so that's when I thought, I was about to detour but I stopped I saw the cars coming in and out... thought it was safe," Lee said.

"All I know is I've been traumatized, I've been through so much. There's no more that I can take."

