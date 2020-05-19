Monroe Police seize over $900,000 during traffic stop

A K-9 assisting officers picked up the scent of illegal contraband, uncovering more than $900,000 in cash.

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police officers seized over $900,000 during a traffic stop Saturday night, police said.

According to Monroe Police, officers were working the area of Rocky River Road and Highway 74 just after 10 p.m. when they pulled over a white Ford pickup truck for a registration violation.

During the stop, a K-9 unit arrived on the scene to assist the officers. K-9 Offizer Zorro was used to conduct an open air sniff around the vehicle and detected illegal contraband. A search of the vehicle resulted in officers seizing more than $900,000 in cash that was packaged in vacuum-sealed bags consistent with drug trafficking operations.

“Being able to take this money, which is clearly the by-product of drug trafficking, off the streets and out of the hands of drug dealers, is a great thing for our community,” Said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard. “I am extremely proud of our officers and our K9 program.