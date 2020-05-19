Monroe Police seize over $900,000 during traffic stop

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police officers seized over $900,000 during a traffic stop Saturday night, police said.
According to Monroe Police, officers were working the area of Rocky River Road and Highway 74 just after 10 p.m. when they pulled over a white Ford pickup truck for a registration violation.
During the stop, a K-9 unit arrived on the scene to assist the officers. K-9 Offizer Zorro was used to conduct an open air sniff around the vehicle and detected illegal contraband. A search of the vehicle resulted in officers seizing more than $900,000 in cash that was packaged in vacuum-sealed bags consistent with drug trafficking operations.
“Being able to take this money, which is clearly the by-product of drug trafficking, off the streets and out of the hands of drug dealers, is a great thing for our community,” Said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard. “I am extremely proud of our officers and our K9 program.
The Monroe Police Department is still conducting an ongoing investigation into the bulk cash seizure. No suspects have been identified.