Two people dead after shooting along Montana Drive, Medic reports

CMPD confirmed they had started a homicide investigation through an alert sent from their app.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic says two people are dead after a shooting in Charlotte unfolded Friday evening.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they started a homicide investigation after at least one person was found dead in the Oakview Terrace area Friday evening.

According to an alert from CMPD's app, it happened along Montana Drive, just northeast of Tennessee Avenue and off of Interstate 85. While the exact location of the investigation wasn't disclosed in the initial alert, CMPD noted it was along the 700 block of Montana Drive, near Doughnut Peddler and a group of businesses at the Corridor Business Park.

HOMICIDE: 1 person is dead on Montana drive. At least a dozen CMPD officers are on scene. Caution tape is up. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/3kjLHGqKhF — Austin Walker TV (@AustinCWalker) April 30, 2022

Later in the evening, Medic said two people were declared dead at the scene by their own paramedics. A person saying they were a witness told WCNC Charlotte reporter Austin Walker a group of people were outside when someone else approached the group and started firing.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for more information on the investigation. We have a crew on scene gathering video and more information