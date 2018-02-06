RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man who admitted to making and selling Xanax pills on encrypted websites was sentenced Friday to 6½ years in federal prison.

Matthew Yensan, of Raleigh, pleaded guilty in January to possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of alprazolam, (the generic name for Xanax), as well as multiple other charges.

The DEA received a tip last July that he was mass producing Xanax at a storage unit and sold the drugs on the "dark web," encrypted sites that are generally known for facilitating illegal activity such as child pornography and human trafficking.

