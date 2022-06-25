No injuries after shot fired in NoDa, Medic says

Viewer video captured police responding near several restaurants in the Charlotte neighborhood.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No injuries were reported after a shot was reportedly fired in the NoDa neighborhood Saturday night.

Medic said they responded to the scene along North Davidson Street near East 36th street around 9 p.m. and confirmed nobody was hurt. Details about what preceded the gunfire were not immediately answered by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department when WCNC Charlotte requested information from public information officials.

The owner of the Charlotte Development Twitter account shared a video of the scene, showing several CMPD cruisers and at least one ambulance in the area.

Stay tuned for updates from WCNC Charlotte as we get them.

