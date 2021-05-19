Charlotte couple indicted for stealing $200,000 from high school booster club

Anthony Sharper and Deana Sharper are facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing more than $200,000 from a Charlotte-area high school booster club.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The president of a Charlotte high school booster club and his wife were indicted on federal charges for stealing more than $200,000 from the organization and fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief loans to cover up the crime, the United States Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Anthony Sharper and his wife, Deana Sharper, are accused of scheming to defraud and embezzle at least $200,000 from a Charlotte-area high school athletic booster club by writing checks to themselves for purported reimbursement, as well as wiring funds directly to their personal bank account and using the club's debit cards and credit card to pay for personal expenses. According to the indictment, the offenses occurred between 2017 and June 2020.

Anthony Sharper, a certified public accountant, is also charged with tax fraud for failing to report any of the embezzled funds on the couple's joint tax returns in 2018 and 2019. He is also charged with fraudulently obtaining over $236,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to cover up the theft.

Investigators claim that between March and May 2020, Anthony Sharper submitted three fraudulent applications for COVID-19 relief funds, including two Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications. One of the applications was in the name of the booster club and the other was in the name of his accounting firm, A. Sharper CPA, PLLC. Detectives said Sharper submitted these applications to cover up the theft and for personal gain.

Detectives said all three applications contained false information, including fake revenues and false payroll and employment data. The indictment says Sharper obtained more than $236,000 in relief funds intended for businesses harmed by the pandemic.

After receiving the funds, Sharper is accused of using the money to pay for personal expenses and cover up the couple's theft from the booster club. Both Anthony Sharper and his wife, Deana Sharper, are charged with wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years and a $250,000 fine.