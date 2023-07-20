College students are getting good fake IDs online, but they're ignoring this major red flag

It's pretty easy to get a fake ID these days. That's why investigators are working with bars and restaurants to spot them before a costly mistake is made.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With college students heading back to campus soon, investigators in the Charlotte area say they're seeing a big increase in the number of fake IDs being used at restaurants and bars.

It's pretty easy to get one. In fact, some authorities say it's easier than ever to get your hands on fake identification. That's why they're working with bartenders and restaurant workers to help them spot fakes before it leads to a costly — and potentially deadly — mistake.

The ASSET program — Alcohol Safe Server Education Training — and it's for anyone who serves alcohol at a bar or restaurant. The goal is to help everyday people spot fake IDs that are pretty good these days.

Situated across the street from UNC Charlotte, Boardwalk Billy's is popular with Queen City college students. That means it can also be a popular spot to try and pass a fake ID. Fakes that are better and better, therefore harder for employees to catch.

"It's pretty tough," Mike Winslow, a manager at Boardwalk Billy's, said. "These IDs are legit looking, they have all the marking that would normally be on a legit ID so it's extremely tough."

Despite this, Winslow says he and his team work really hard to make sure no one with a fake ID buys alcohol.

"It's the most important thing we do," he said. "People can get hurt. If someone were to leave here and hurt someone, that would be my nightmare, so we want to avoid that at all costs."

The staff at Boardwalk Billy's recently underwent ASSET training with the Mecklenburg County ABC Board to get some quick tips on spotting fake IDs.

"It's a growing problem," board investigator Kemp England said. "You can go online ... you can Google fake ID, it's pretty easy to get one right now."

That access should be a huge red flag for anyone trying to get a fake ID, according to England. He said anyone should be cautious about giving their name and face to people who specialize in fraudulent activity. While he hopes that discourages people from buying and using fake IDs, his focus is mostly on the dangers of fake IDs and their impact on businesses, as well as the general public.

"If you're behind the bar and serving someone who is not 21, you can be criminally charged for not paying close attention to the ID," England said.

It's a chance Winslow can't afford to take, so the Boardwalk Billy's staff is on high alert.

"If we were to lose our liquor license, our business would be in severe jeopardy," he said. "We're right across from the college and with the IDGod website, it's so easy. I'm sure kids try, we do the best we can."

England said North Carolina is one of the IDs that looks pretty good on the face but the code on the back is a telltale sign that you're dealing with a fake.

Contact Michelle Boudin at mboudin@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.