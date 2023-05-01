'I'm sorry, I love you': Man arrested after telling police he killed wife

Police in Ohio arrested a North Carolina man after he arrived at the police station and claimed to have shot and killed his wife.

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. — Police in Ohio arrested a man from Harnett County Sunday for allegedly killing his wife.

Hamilton Township police contacted the Harnett County Sheriff's Office at 11:49 a.m. on Sunday, after Jeffrey Lacortiglia, 43, went into the station, claiming to have shot and killed his wife.

Jeffrey said the body of his wife, Blanca Lacortiglia, 37, would be in the master bedroom of their house at 152 Swain Street in Spring Lake.

According to police, Jeffrey went to his mother's house in Ohio and told her he didn't know what to do, at which point his mother encouraged him to turn himself in to authorities.

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said deputies went to the Spring Lake home following the tip from Hamilton police, where they found a note on a counter that read "I'm sorry, I love you."

