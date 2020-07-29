CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte

One man was pronounced deceased at the scene, Mecklenburg EMS confirmed. It happened at the Nevin Chase Apartments on Wednesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in north Charlotte. CMPD said it happened in the 5200 block of Nevin Road.

After police arrived at the scene for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, they found one person who appeared to have been shot. CMPD confirmed he died at the scene.

Details surrounding the investigation are limited at this time. No suspect information has been provided, and the identity of the victim has not been released. It's not yet clear how the victim died.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective or leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.