CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in north Charlotte. CMPD said it happened in the 5200 block of Nevin Road.
After police arrived at the scene for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, they found one person who appeared to have been shot. CMPD confirmed he died at the scene.
It happened at the Nevin Chase Apartments on Wednesday.
Details surrounding the investigation are limited at this time. No suspect information has been provided, and the identity of the victim has not been released. It's not yet clear how the victim died.
This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective or leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Get the biggest headlines delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for the Wake Up Charlotte newsletter