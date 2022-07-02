"A tragic situation”| Woman killed in officer-involved shooting after calling about a burglary in Fayetteville

Officers said they didn't see any evidence of a burglary. That's when a mother who gave off a "crisis" demeanor took out a handgun and threatened to harm herself.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An officer shot and killed a woman in Fayetteville while responding to a call Friday night, according to WNCN reports.

Fayetteville Police Department Assistant Chief James Nolette said around 9:41 p.m., officers were called to a home on the 2300 block of Colgate Drive about four men attempting a break-in.

When officers got there, they found a mother, a young daughter, a grandmother, and a grandfather at the home. While investigating, police said they didn't see any evidence of a burglary.

Officers said the mother was inconsistent with her story, and her demeanor was described as being "in a crisis". That's when she took out a handgun and threatened to hurt herself.

Nolette said officers were "within feet" of her and tried to deescalate the situation. He said they begged her to put the gun down and offered to get her help.

The grandmother and the young child were in harm’s way during the incident, according to officers.

After about an hour, police said they attempted to take the handgun from her and gain control of it.

Police and the woman struggled over the gun and fell to the ground before the officer shot the gun.

Police said the woman is now dead.

Nolette said the incident escalated very quickly and called it a “tragic situation.”

Nolette said the two officers who were on the scene during the incident, and the officer who shot the gun are on administrative leave.

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations was contacted and will be investigating this officer-involved shooting.