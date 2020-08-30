One dead after a double shooting during a pool party in Union County

Deputies said a large number of people were attending a pool party on the property. The property was rented for two days to an individual through Airbnb.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead after a double shooting following a large gathering near Hemby Bridge, according to union County Sheriffs.

UCSO responded to reports of multiple gunshots just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday in the 15900 block of Idlewild Road. When deputies arrived they found two individuals who suffered gunshot wounds.

The shooting incident occurred on the private road leading from Idlewild to the main building.

According to UCSO, one male shooting victim was transported by a private vehicle to Novant Matthews and was pronounced dead. A second male shooting victim was transported by ambulance to Atrium Main where he is being treated. His condition is unknown at this point.

Detectives, Crime Scene Investigators and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are following up to determine what prompted the shooting.

Detectives are still sorting through details and gathering information about this event and do not have any suspect details to release at this time.