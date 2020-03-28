STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police confirm one person is dead after a shooting during a gather overnight Saturday morning.

Officers responded to 1100 block a Fifth Street just after 2:30 a.m. after hearing several shots in the area. When officers arrived to the location they found a woman lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

Stateville officers immediately began CPR until EMS arrived and transported her to a local hospital. Teyhonnah Dye, 20, later died from her injuries, police said.

Police said a crowd of over 50 people were present during the homicide.

The Statesville Police department is asking anyone with information on this homicide contact the police department.

