Crime

One dead following shooting in north Charlotte

Police said when they got to the scene, they found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead following a shooting in north Charlotte late Saturday night, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports. 

According to police, the incident happened near the 6900 block of Aulton Link Court in north Charlotte shortly before 12:30 a.m. 

 Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.  Detective B. Sinnott is the lead detective assigned to this case.  The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.  

