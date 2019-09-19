CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the death of a woman in northwest Charlotte.

Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation near 3600 Fagan Way.

Around the same time, Medic responded to a call for a victim suffering a gunshot wound.

CMPD has not yet released a cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

