CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the death of a woman in northwest Charlotte.
Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation near 3600 Fagan Way.
Around the same time, Medic responded to a call for a victim suffering a gunshot wound.
CMPD has not yet released a cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing.
