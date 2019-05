CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after an incident at the 9900 block of University Village Boulevard Wednesday night. That location is an apartment complex near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, but not affiliated with UNCC.

Officials have not released any suspect information or if anyone else was injured.

The identity of the individual has not yet been released.

WCNC is arriving at the scene to gather more information. Stick with NBC Charlotte for the latest.