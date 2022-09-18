Durham man fires gun at police after a traffic stop turned into a chase in Eden

A vehicle approaching the traffic stop made a U-turn, sparking a 20-mile police chase. Stanley R. Townsend is facing multiple charges including attempted murder.

EDEN, N.C. — A Durham man lead police on a 20-mile chase in Eden early Sunday morning.

Around 12:59 a.m. the Eden Police Department was conducting a license checking station on North Van Buren Road at the intersection of Cox Street and Aiken Road.

That's when a vehicle traveling north approached the checking station stopped in the roadway before making an abrupt U-Turn.

The vehicle drove south on Van Buren Rd. Officers went after the car with lights and sirens in an attempt to stop them.

Police chased after the driver for almost 20 miles before the car finally came to a stop on US- 29.

The driver identified as 44-year-old Stanley Raynard Townsend fired at the officers and took off running.

Police ran after Townsend and arrested him without incident.

Townsend was charged with the following:

one count of attempted 1st degree murder

two counts of assault with a firearm on law enforcement

one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

one count of assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement, driving while impaired

one count of PWISD MDMA, possession of drug paraphernalia and numerous traffic violations as a result of the chase.

Townsend was issued a $7,517,000.00 secured bond.

