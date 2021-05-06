1 hurt in shooting at busy Pineville intersection near Carolina Place Mall

Investigators said two people began shooting at each other near the intersection of Park Road and PIneville-Matthews Road. One person was injured in the shooting.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Police in Pineville, North Carolina, are investigating a shooting that happened near Carolina Place Mall Thursday morning.

According to Pineville Police, officers were called to a reported shooting near the intersection of Park Road and Pineville-Matthews Road around 10 a.m. The road was closed for about 30 minutes while officers investigated the scene and looking for any victims.

Investigators determined that shots were fired between two vehicles at the intersection. It's unclear if the shooting was road rage or if the suspect and victim knew each other. Both shooters have been identified, according to Pineville Police.

Park Rd and NC 51 area closed down while officers are investigating a shooting that took place on the roadway. Please avoid the area of possible. — Pineville Police (@PinevillePolice) May 6, 2021

Police said one person was taken to the hospital for injuries that aren't life-threatening.

No further information has been released. Any person with information about this incident or any other is asked to call Pineville Police immediately.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts