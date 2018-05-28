The Salisbury Police Department is currently investigating the shooting death of a man early Monday morning.

According to police, officers discovered Michael Duren Faulk dead in the driveway of his home on Shaver street. Police said he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Salisbury Police Criminal Investigations and NCSBI responded to the scene and have begun their investigation. The investigation is still continuing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

If you have any information in this case you are asked to contact the Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org, via Facebook private message or via the Nixle app by texting 888777 with the words: TIP MYSALISBURY

