Barricaded subject surrenders peacefully, SWAT situation in southwest Charlotte is over

According to police, there is a barricaded subject in the apartment complex located on Little Abbey Lane.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a barricaded subject has surrendered to police peacefully following a SWAT situation in the Steele Creek area.

Police said after speaking with negotiators, the suspect peacefully surrendered to SWAT officers shortly after 4:00 p.m. Officers have spoken with all parties involved and are not looking for any additional suspects or victims.

Police said the incident began when officers went to the scene of a domestic violence disturbance call. That's when police said an unknown occupant fired rounds through the door at police. None of the officers fired rounds back and no one was injured.