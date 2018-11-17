CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Armed Robbery Unit are searching for a suspect involved in a series of robberies on Friday, November 16 in the Independence Division.

At approximately 6:14 p.m. on November 16, CMPD officers responded to the Family Dollar in the 7000 block of East Independence Boulevard. Then, at approximately 6:17 p.m., officers responded to the Super G Mart in the 7000 block of East Independence Boulevard.

At approximately 6:21 p.m., CMPD officers responded to a CVS in the 2000 block of Village Lake Drive. Finally, at approximately 6:45 p.m., CMPD responded to Queen Soul Food, located in the 7000 block of East Independence Boulevard

The suspect in these cases has passed a note demanding money, but has not obtained any property, police say.

According to officials, it appears that these all the listed cases are related.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

CMPD officials ask that anyone with information concerning these cases or the suspects call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. WCNC will update this article as more information becomes available.

