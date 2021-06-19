Herndon Police: Two kids and adult killed in triple homicide

A man's death in Reston is part of the ongoing investigation, according to Herndon Police.

HERNDON, Va. — Two kids and an adult from the same family were killed in a triple homicide, Herndon Police said.

Officers found the three victims inside an apartment at the Parkridge Gardens complex Saturday morning, with the police chief calling it a "very horrific scene."

A man's suicide death in Reston is part of the ongoing investigation, according to Herndon Police.

Multiple neighbors told WUSA 9 the victims were a mom and her two children.

Herndon police found the three of them in their home on the 500 block of Florida Avenue. The three deaths are the first homicides to be investigated by Herndon Police in 2021, according to the department.

"This was a bad scene," Herndon Police Chief Maggie DeBoad said. "And not only do we truly truly grieve especially the day before Father’s Day for this family, their friends, and everyone involved on that side, we also worry about those who have to work those events and work this investigation.”

FCPD said they responded to the 11900 block of Democracy Drive in Reston at 5:51 a.m. for a man experiencing a mental health crisis on top of a parking garage.

Herndon Police said the Fairfax County Police Department contacted them around 7:30 a.m. asking them to do a welfare check at the Florida Avenue home after the man who died made comments mentioning the names of the Herndon residents.

When Herndon Police performed the welfare check at the home, officers found the three bodies, said the department.

Chief DeBoard said they can yet share how the mom and her two kids were killed.

She also said they are investigating if the man who committed suicide was responsible for their deaths.

Right now, she said there is no indication that there are multiple killers and no public safety concern.

Neighbors, like Maria Castillo, were shocked to hear the news.

In Spanish, she told WUSA 9 that the victim was a hardworking woman who wasn't a troublemaker at all, so it hurt her heart to hear the news. She feels awful.

Another neighbor said he had tried calling the mother all morning -- with no answer -- and his worst fears were confirmed when he came home to see police investigating.

FCPD is investigating the Reston incident while Herndon Police investigate the triple homicide.

In the 3:30 p.m. news conference, police said they were confident and hopeful that they would be able to finish up this investigation fairly quickly, but need to establish motive, and other factors.

Herndon Police said there is no threat to the public.