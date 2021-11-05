Man found shot and killed in Rock Hill

When police got to the scene, they found a 32-year-old man unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at around 2:39 a.m. on Coronet Court. When police got to the scene, they found a 32-year-old man unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS and the York County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene where the victim was pronounced dead.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit were notified to continue this Homicide Investigation. If anyone has any information regarding the incident, they are asked to call 803 329 7293.

