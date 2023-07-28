Man charged in Rock Hill shooting that left 1 man dead, another wounded

Police said it unfolded late Friday morning.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man is facing charges after the Rock Hill Police Department said he shot two men Friday morning, killing one.

Officers said they were originally called to Flint Hill Street near Frank Street at 10:35 a.m. for a disorderly conduct call. While en route, the call was updated to a possible shooting.

Police found two men ages 26 and 21 on the ground with gunshot wounds when they arrived. EMS was also summoned for the victims. The 26-year-old man, who remains unidentified as of publication, was later pronounced dead. The 21-year-old man was taken into surgery for treatment.

WCNC Charlotte is choosing to show the mugshot of the suspect in this case because he is charged with murder and is in custody.

Responding officers identified 25-year-old Maurice Lamont Burris Jr. as the suspect. He was taken into custody from a nearby residence without further incident according to the department.

Burris Jr. is now charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Note: WCNC instituted a policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.