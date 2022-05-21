Rowan County man charged with killing man he quarreled with, deputies say

The sheriff's office said the suspect was arrested without incident and has his first court appearance on May 23.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office says a man is now accused of shooting and killing a man they say he had a confrontation with Friday night.

Deputies say they were called to a home along Wildwood Road in Salisbury just before 10 p.m., where they found 61-year-old Ronnie Dale Hoots dead. The office said he had been shot twice.

Investigators said they determined the suspect to be 60-year-old Erick Brown of Granite Quarry, and that the killing stemmed from issues between the two men that developed earlier in the day. According to deputies, Brown went to Hoots' home for a confrontation and shot him.

Deputies say they went to Brown's home, arresting him without incident. Detectives also found a 9mm handgun they suspect was used in the shooting.

Brown is now charged with murder and was placed in jail with no bond. His first court appearance is May 23, 2022.

