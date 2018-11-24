ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Police are investigating a "suspicious death" following a hit and run call on November 22.

Rowan County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a reported hit and run call in the 3000 block of Lincoln Road, Spencer around 12 p.m. on November 22. Around the same time, Salisbury City Police responded to a call to the Emergency Room at Novant Rowan for a gunshot wound victim.

After authorities realized the calls were related, RSCO Sheriff's Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were called to assist.

Officials identified the victim as 19-year-old Tyjuan Jaquar Gibson of Salisbury.

Gibson died of his injuries after arriving at the hospital, officials say.

RCSO Sheriff’s Detectives and Salisbury Police Detectives arrived on the scene and began an investigation.

After part of the investigation, officials determined the incident occurred in the 3000 block of Lincoln Avenue. The victim was transported by individuals at the residence to the emergency room, where he died from a single gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant Chad Moose 704-216-8687, Sergeant R. Mahaley 704-216-8711 or Detective Ollie Greene 704-216-8686.

This is an ongoing investigation. WCNC will update this article as more information becomes available.

