ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Rowan County after a man was shot and killed, according to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.

RCSO responded to the 5920 block of Foster Road in Woodleaf shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday to check on a report that a deceased man was in the yard. When they arrived, they found 35-year-old Robin Otto Worth Jr. of Salisbury, deceased.

Officials say he died due to an apparent gunshot wound.

A search warrant was executed for the address where he was found, and detectives collected evidence and spoke with people in the area. Investigators believe there was an exchange of gunfire.

Earlier Saturday, around midnight, two men with gunshot wounds had presented themselves at the Statesville ER. Officials say the men, Daquan and Ronnie Martin, were uncooperative with hospital staff as to how they were shot.

Police believe these men are connected to the incident. Their conditions are not currently known.

RCSO is still investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 704-216-8700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

