SALISBURY, N.C. -- Police arrested four and are looking for two more suspects in connection to a string of armed and attempted armed robberies.
The round-up was the culmination of several felony investigations over the last month.
Salisbury Police and Rowan County Sheriff's arrested 17-year-old Jeremiah Mason, 24-year-old Joshua Pruitt, 37-year-old David Simpson and 18-year-old Travaree Miller all mon multiple felony charges.
Three of the four men were no given bond, Miller received a $75,0000 bond, but was already in Rowan County Jail on unrelated charges.
Police are looking for two more suspects, 18-year-old Deviyion Barnhardt and 28-year-old Cameron Knox. Both wanted on felony charges.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the two men you are asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
