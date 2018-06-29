SALISBURY, N.C. -- Police arrested four and are looking for two more suspects in connection to a string of armed and attempted armed robberies.

The round-up was the culmination of several felony investigations over the last month.

Salisbury Police and Rowan County Sheriff's arrested 17-year-old Jeremiah Mason, 24-year-old Joshua Pruitt, 37-year-old David Simpson and 18-year-old Travaree Miller all mon multiple felony charges.

Three of the four men were no given bond, Miller received a $75,0000 bond, but was already in Rowan County Jail on unrelated charges.

Police are looking for two more suspects, 18-year-old Deviyion Barnhardt and 28-year-old Cameron Knox. Both wanted on felony charges.

Cameron Knox. Photo: Salisbury Police Department

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the two men you are asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

