Man killed, 2 hurt in Salisbury shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. — One man has died and two other people were hurt after they were shot in Salisbury Sunday night, police said.
According to Salisbury Police, officers were called to a reported shooting on Green Street a little before 10 p.m. Sunday. Police said the victims were taken to three separate hospitals for treatment.
Investigators say 33-year-old Henry Lee Wilder Jr. died at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital early Monday due to his injuries. The other two victims are expected to recover.
No arrests have been made in the case and Salisbury Police have not provided any suspect information. Anyone with information about this incident or any other crime should call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.
RELATED: Charlotte students painted ‘end police brutality,’ ‘Black Lives Matter’ on a rock at their school. Someone painted over it.