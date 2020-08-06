Man killed, 2 hurt in Salisbury shooting

Police said the victims were taken to three separate hospitals for treatment after being shot Sunday night.

SALISBURY, N.C. — One man has died and two other people were hurt after they were shot in Salisbury Sunday night, police said.

According to Salisbury Police, officers were called to a reported shooting on Green Street a little before 10 p.m. Sunday. Police said the victims were taken to three separate hospitals for treatment.

Investigators say 33-year-old Henry Lee Wilder Jr. died at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital early Monday due to his injuries. The other two victims are expected to recover.