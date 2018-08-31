YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- The York County Sheriff's Office reports a woman was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband.

According to deputies, Lana Sue Clayton is accused of poisoning her husband, Stephen Delvalle Clayton, at his home on Island Forks Road in Clover, S.C.

Deputies said the woman has been charged with murder and unlawful malicious tampering of food. According to officials, the alleged crime happened between the dates of July 19 and 21, 2018.

The investigation autopsy toxicology tests discovered poisonous levels of Tetrahydrozoline, which is a decongestant used to relieve redness in the eyes caused by minor eye irritations, in the body of the victim.

Deputies report Lana Clayton admitted to investigators that she administered the substance to Stephen Clayton without his knowledge.

Lana Clayton was booked in the York County Detention Center.

BREAKING. York Co deputies have arrested a woman who killed her husband by poisoning him with eye drops. @wcnc — Savannah Levins (@LevinsReports) August 31, 2018

